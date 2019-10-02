Surface reveals new holiday lineup and introduces a new category of dual-screen devices built for mobile productivity By Panos Panay / Chief Product Officer Share Share Skype

Today in New York we announced our broadest Surface lineup ever – with five new products coming this holiday and two new dual-screen devices, Surface Neo and Surface Duo, coming in Holiday 2020.

When we started Surface, we had a vision to remove the conflict between the tablet and laptop. What started as an effort to create the two-in-one evolved into a full line of products that are more versatile, more adaptable and more personal. We know that to be your best, you need devices that adapt to you to help you accomplish your goals. These new products are about empowering you to be your most productive, and your most creative.

With that in mind we are bringing more performance and new designs to our most popular product lines with the new Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X, all available for pre-order today1 in select markets. Surface Laptop 3 delivers style and speed, now with a choice of a 13.5” or 15” display and new colors and finishes. Surface Pro remains the most versatile 2:1 device you can buy – whether you choose the new and improved Surface Pro 7 or the always-connected Surface Pro X, a bold new take on our iconic 2:1. Designed for comfort and rich sound with intuitive touch controls, Surface Earbuds are the perfect complement to your Surface.

We also shared our vision to bring the productivity of Surface to even smaller and more mobile form factors with Surface Neo and Surface Duo, our new dual-screen devices. We’ve seen how the versatility of the 2:1 has pushed the PC category forward, and we’re excited about what dual-screen devices will do for mobile computing next year.

Surface Laptop 3

The new Surface Laptop 3 balances power and elegance, making it the perfect everyday laptop. Now available in two sizes, Surface Laptop 3 is twice as fast with the same slim design and all-day battery life.2 Updated with the 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, Surface Laptop 3 13.5” comes in new eye-catching colors, including Sandstone and Cobalt. Choose the warmth of the tone-on-tone Alcantara® or the sleek, new machined aluminum all-metal finish. We also introduced Surface Laptop 3 15”, adding a larger screen and industry-leading integrated graphics performance with the new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor. It’s the fastest 15” laptop you can buy.3 Surface Laptop 3 offers a more comfortable typing experience with a full 1.33mm key travel, now with a 20% larger glass trackpad, both USB-A and USB-C and Fast Charging, taking your Surface device to an 80% charge in about an hour. Improved front-facing cameras, OmniSonic speakers and dual far-field Studio Mics deliver crystal clear sound and audio whether you’re on a conference call, listening to music or watching a movie. Surface Laptop 3 13” starts at $999 and Surface Laptop 15” starts at $1199.

Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X

Surface Pro remains the most versatile 2:1 device you can buy – whether you choose Surface Pro 7 or the brand new ultra-mobile Surface Pro X. Redesigned from the inside out, Surface Pro 7 is now twice as fast with a 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, both USB-A and USB-C and an all-day battery.4 While Surface Pro 7 keeps the iconic design customers love and businesses rely on, we wanted to keep pushing our Pro line forward with Surface Pro X. At 5.33mm and 1.68 pounds, Surface Pro X is the thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected Surface Pro ever. The new Microsoft SQ1 processor codesigned with Qualcomm pushes 2 teraflops of graphics processing power, and is the fastest Qualcomm processor ever created for a PC. With 33% thinner bezels, we’ve given you the feel of a vibrant 13” edge-to-edge touch screen in the chassis of a 12” device.5 The new Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard includes pen docking for secure storage and charging for the new Slim Pen, so it’s always ready when you need it. Surface Pro 7 starts at $749 and Surface Pro X starts at $999.

Surface Earbuds and Accessories

Featuring an ultra-comfortable and stable fit, Surface Earbuds offer intuitive touch and voice controls for music, calls and more. Experience rich, immersive Omnisonic sound, and instantly play Spotify from your Android phone with a triple tap on either earbud.6 Screen-free integration with Office 365 lets you access your Outlook calendar and email with your voice7,8 (in the U.S.) and even get live, on-screen captions and translations in PowerPoint. Enjoy all-day battery life with the included wireless charging case.9 Surface Earbuds are priced at $249.

We’re also announcing a range of accessories that will help customize the way you work – from type covers, pens and mice designed to work with our Surface products to a selection of accessories to help you be more productive from any PC. We built on decades of experience delivering workspace comfort with the new Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse, introduced the sleek, affordable Bluetooth® Keyboard and compact, colorful Bluetooth® Mouse, and are offering new colors for our popular Arc Mouse.

Surface + Office, built for modern productivity

Today Office announced several new features that take advantage of new capabilities in the Surface lineup to make you more productive. New Office enhancements include transcription in Word for the web, inking capabilities in Excel that leverage the new Surface Slim Pen and ultra-portability of the Surface Pro X, gesture support in PowerPoint for the new Surface Earbuds, and ink and voice comments in Word that take advantage of all of it.

A new era of mobile creativity

With Surface Neo and Surface Duo we are introducing a new category of dual-screen devices designed to help people get more done on smaller, more mobile form factors. Today, people carry PCs, tablets and phones because each device performs a specific task well. Each screen does something we need when we need it. But these devices are limited with what they can achieve when you must switch between apps on a single screen or switch between screens altogether. When that switching happens, we break our focus. We break our flow.

What if we didn’t have to switch between devices, screens or apps? What if one device had two screens to keep us in flow? A device that is small enough to easily carry with you, but feels big in terms of productivity. That was the inspiration behind creating a dual-screen device that gives you the benefit of a larger screen or the flexibility of two screens when you want to do multiple things at once. Imagine being able to take a Microsoft Teams call on one screen and look something up on the web or view a document on another. Or simply being able to watch Netflix while doing email or chat. Switching seamlessly between tasks, without having to switch between devices.

Surface Neo and Surface Duo are optimized for the way we naturally multi-task, helping people get more done on the go.

Surface Neo

Surface Neo is dual-screen device built for productivity on Windows 10X, an expression of Windows 10. A 360-degree full-friction hinge connects two 9” screens, enabling Surface Neo to adapt to whatever posture you need in the moment. When you open it you have a full-size 13” display in the thinnest LCD in its class. It’s built for productivity and multitasking like a true PC would be – running full productivity apps, with a removable keyboard and compatibility with Surface Pen and Bluetooth® mouse.

Surface Duo

Surface Duo is the first Surface to fit in your pocket. Surface Duo brings together the best of Microsoft productivity experiences, Android apps and Surface hardware design into a single device you can take anywhere. And, yes, it makes phone calls. It has two paper-thin 5.6-inch screens that unfold to 8.3 inches, and just like Surface Neo, it can be used in a variety of modes to let you work the way you’d like.

To support Surface Neo, we are introducing Windows 10X , an expression of Windows 10 designed for a new category of dual-screen PCs. With Surface Duo we are building upon Android to marry cutting edge hardware with familiar software and services. We’re excited to work with developers and the industry to create the next wave of dual-screen computing and unlock a new era of mobile creativity.

Surface is built for business

Surface, combined with Microsoft 365, offers the enhanced productivity and security businesses are after, and the results are clear – more than 75% of Fortune 500 companies have purchased Surface. We’re listening to our customers and continue to design with them in mind. This means improved serviceability for Surface Laptop 3, removable SSDs in Surface Pro X, as well as new, more sustainable commercial packaging that significantly reduces the amount of waste by more than 30% in weight and volume compared to our historical retail packaging. With Windows 10 Pro, Advanced Exchange Service10 at no additional cost, and support for Windows Autopilot – users are instantly up and running securely with over-the-air updates.

Surface is driven by a singular ambition – to build the most productive devices on the planet to help people achieve more. We’ve challenged convention, invented new designs, and created devices that adapt software, services and AI to the way people naturally think and create. To keep you in flow. And we’re not done inventing.

