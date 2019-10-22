Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 available now By Devices Blog Editor Share Share Skype

Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in both 13.5” and 15” sizes are available starting today in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United States and 17 European markets.

Surface products have always delivered a balance of performance, quality and versatility that lets our customers create and work in the way that best suits their style, and these new products drive that vision forward with innovation inside and out. We’re incredibly excited to read the early product reviews and we look forward to our customers experiencing these new products.

Surface Pro 7, powered by the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors, is twice as fast as Surface Pro 6, and supports fast charging so that you can charge to 80% in about an hour. Like its predecessors, it offers all the versatility of a kickstand and touch and pen input, with new Surface Pen and Surface Pro Signature Type Covers in vibrant Poppy Red and Ice Blue. We’re excited by the early product reviews, like this one from Windows Central.

Surface Laptop has enjoyed the highest customer satisfaction rating for this class of device, and Surface Laptop 3 delivers more of what customers love in both 13.5” and 15” sizes. The new devices deliver more power, fast charging and a 20% larger trackpad. There are new color options like Sandstone and new finish options with both Alcantara and machined aluminum. Surface Laptop 3 remains true to the product’s fundamentals of an amazing display, a keyboard that is second-to-none, and great battery life that together make Surface Laptop a joy to use. Along with models powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors, this is the first time we’re launching a product powered by the exclusive AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor, delivering amazing computing, graphics and battery performance in a slim 15” form. Initial reviews of the product are strong, including these from CNN, Gizmodo, Inverse and Anandtech, and we can’t wait to hear feedback from our customers as well.

The new products are available today. Visit Surface.com to learn more and purchase yours.