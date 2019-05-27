Computex 2019: ASUS celebrates 30th anniversary, introduces ScreenPad 2.0, Screenpad Plus and refreshed ROG gaming laptop lineup By Athima Chansanchai / Writer, Windows Blog Share Share Skype

At Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan, ASUS unveiled a lineup of ZenBooks with new versions of its ScreenPad and a refreshed lineup of laptops from its Republic of Gamers. The company also celebrated its 30th anniversary with an exclusive limited-edition ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL), a Pearl White model with a hand-crafted genuine Italian leather lid cover.

The latest ZenBook 13 (UX334), ZenBook 14 (UX434) and ZenBook 15 (UX534) models now include the ASUS ScreenPad 2.0, an interactive secondary touchscreen with an intuitive new smartphone-like interface, which could go a long way toward easy task management and multitasking workflows.

All models in the series have a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, with up to a 95% screen-to-body ratio that gives them the world’s most compact footprint in their respective classes.

ZenBooks are known for their combination of performance and mobility and these are no different. They feature a full complement of high-performance components including up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPUs, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, ultrafast PCIe SSDs and gigabit-class Wi-Fi.

Also making its debut at Computex: the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581), an ultraportable laptop that includes a 4K OLED UHD ASUS ScreenPad Plus (3840 x 2160), a full-width secondary touchscreen (3840 x 1100) that expands and enhances the interactive capabilities of the original ASUS ScreenPad. The display is a frameless four-sided ASUS NanoEdge design, with ultraslim bezels for immersive visuals and an ultra-compact form factor. It also features 100,000:1 HDR contrast and DCI-P3 100% for vivid color.

The ScreenPad Plus gives users the ability to enjoy the productivity and efficiency benefits of dual-screen computing on a single portable device. The full-width, high-resolution 32:9 aspect-ratio touchscreen sits directly above the laptop’s keyboard, providing a greatly enlarged visual workspace while preserving the standard laptop form factor.

You can use ScreenPad Plus just like any standard second display in Windows to display visual content, or take advantage of many time-saving features and functions built into the ScreenXpert control software to simplify multiscreen window and app management.

You can also drag discrete apps, toolbars or menus onto ScreenPad Plus to reduce clutter on the main screen and enhance work efficiency. Creators can dock their tools such as video previews, timeline controls, code windows or audio mixer panels onto ScreenPad Plus to optimize workflow. Social communications apps placed on ScreenPad Plus while working can help reduce distractions from notifications.

Adaptive functions, pioneered in the original ScreenPad, also offer enhanced workflow in apps such as Microsoft Office.

ZenBook Pro Duo features the latest version of the ASUS NumberPad, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad integrated into the touchpad. There’s also Amazon Alexa voice support.

Underneath, performance comes through up to 9th Generation Intel Core processors, combined with up to 32GB RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (UX581) or GeForce MX250 (UX481) GPU, with ultrafast storage provided by up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

The full set of I/O ports includes a Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB Type-C port. The latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) provides next-level wireless speeds for connections to the world.

There’s also a dedicated Turbo Fan button to boost cooling at any time, and the ErgoLift hinge improves airflow under the laptop for better thermal performance.

ASUS Republic of Gamers also announced a top-to-bottom update of its gaming laptop family that features faster displays, best-in-class cooling, NVIDIA Turing graphics, 9th Generation Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen APU.

Find out more at ASUS.

Updated May 27, 2019 5:59 am