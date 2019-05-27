Computex 2019: HP reinvents PC experiences with HP Elite line, ZBook, HP ENVY Wood Series and more By Athima Chansanchai / Writer, Windows Blog Share Share Skype

At Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, HP introduced new additions to its Personal Systems portfolio targeted at enabling more intuitive experiences across work and life.

The Elite x2 G4 is the world’s first business detachable with a leather keyboard folio [1], integrated dual-camera privacy shutters and privacy screen [2]. Along with the EliteBook x360 1030 G4, and EliteBook x360 1040 G6, it redefines mobility with best-in-class battery life. In fact, the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4 is the world’s smallest and lightest business convertible [3]. It also makes sure you stay connected with Gigabit Class 4G LTE [4], Wi-Fi 6 [5] and Bluetooth 5 and up to 24 hours of battery life.

The ZBook 15 G6, ZBook 17 G6 and VR Backpack give creators and designers powerful options. For architects, product developers and creative professionals who require high-performance computing and expandability, HP introduces powerful entry workstations – HP Z1 Entry Tower G5, HP Z2 Mini G4, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G4 and HP Z2 Tower G4.

The new HP Z2 Tower has been redesigned to provide two times the graphics power and 41 percent more processing power over the previous generation. This enables creators to confidently tackle complex workloads like rendering photo-realistic 3D models and scenes with full performance and whisper-quiet acoustics.

HP also brings some new designs with the world’s first convertible PCs made with authentic wood [6]: the HP ENVY 13, HP ENVY x360 13, HP ENVY x360 15 and the HP ENVY 17 Wood Series. They come with a choice of new, next-gen Intel Core processors or 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics [7].

Engineering the lowest starting pressure ever in a PC active pen makes it possible for natural handwriting on both the HP Elite x2 and full line of HP Elite convertibles with the optional HP Rechargeable Active Pen G3 to be the world’s most precise writing experience [8].

Looking for a desktop? The Mini-In-One 24 boasts the world’s most secure modular All in One with a display that fully encloses, secures and powers a 65W ultra-small form factor PC [9]. The Mini-In-One display pairs seamlessly with the new HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini PC to enable clean desk aesthetics and the security of an all-in-one experience.

Pricing and Availability [10]

The HP Elite x2 G4 is expected to be available in August for a starting price of $1,499.

is expected to be available in August for a starting price of $1,499. The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4 is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,449.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,449. The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,499.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,499. The HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $924.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $924. The HP Active Pen G3 is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $99.

is expected to be available later this summer for a starting price of $99. The HP VR Backpack is expected to be available this summer for a starting price of $3,299.

is expected to be available this summer for a starting price of $3,299. The HP Z1 Desktop Entry Tower is expected to be available in July. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

is expected to be available in July. Pricing will be shared closer to availability. The HP Z2 Desktop portfolio is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

portfolio is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be shared closer to availability. The HP ENVY Wood Series portfolio is expected to be available fall 2019. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

[1 Based on HP’s internal analysis of business detachable with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro with optional integrated leather clad keyboard as of May 2019.

[2] Based on HP’s internal analysis of business detachables with Windows Pro OS, Intel Core i U series processor, vPro with detachable keyboard. Most private based on webcam privacy shutter and optional physically embedded, hardware-based privacy screen as of May 2019.

[3] Based on 8th Generation Intel based 13-inch business convertibles with Intel Core i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro and a convertible nondetachable design as of May 2019. Thinnest at the hinge and smallest based on volume. Lightest based on weight.

[4] Gigabit class Category 16 4G LTE module is optional and must be configured at the factory. Module designed for up to 1 Gbps download speeds as carriers deploy 5 carrier aggregation and 100Mhz channel bandwidth, requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Backwards compatible to HSPA 3G technologies. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection, upload and download speeds will vary due to network, location, environment, network conditions and other factors. 4G LTE not available on all products, in all regions.

[5] Wireless access point and internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. The specifications for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) are draft and are not final. If the final specifications differ from the draft specifications, it may affect the ability of the notebook to communicate with other 802.11ax devices. Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.

[6] Compared to all convertible PCs in the market as of May 28, 2019.

[7] AMD processor only available on the HP ENVY x360 13.

[8] Based on rechargeable active pens with the lowest starting pressure and are sold with PCs with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection and BIOS-level protection, passing MIL-STD 810G tests with optional docking incorporating power delivery as of May 2018.

[9] Based on displays that can attach and enclose a separately-purchased Ultra-Small Form Factor PC as of May 2019. Most secure requires separately-purchased HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini with 7th Generation and higher Intel Core processors, Intel integrated graphics and Intel WLAN, and is based on HP’s unique and comprehensive security capabilities included at no additional cost, among vendors with more than one million units annual sale.

[10] Not available in all countries, pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. See Best Buy for pricing details.