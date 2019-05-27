Computex 2019: MSI pushes gaming boundaries with new GT76 Titan and latest GE65 Raider By Athima Chansanchai / Writer, Windows Blog Share Share Skype

MSI shows off its latest gear for extreme gamers at Computex 2019: the new GT76 Titan and GE65 Raider.

The GT76 Titan proves it can deliver powerful desktop-level performance in a laptop, with a design inspired by exotic cars. Under the hood, it pairs an Intel Core i9 desktop processor, overclocked to 5.0GHz across all eight cores, and top-of-the-line RTX 2080 graphics. Because so much power can overheat a machine, MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Titan keeps it cool by generating 2.25 times the airflow.

To enhance gamers’ visual experience with a panoramic view, the GT76 provides a 17.3-inch, 144Hz thin bezel display. The flagship also features upgraded wired-and-wireless networking, with Killer DoubleShot Pro now supporting 2.5 Gbps LAN and Wi-Fi 6.

This gaming flagship not only comes with the robust hardware but also gives gamers complete freedom to upgrade the internals with more storage and memory capacity, just like a desktop.

The latest GE65 Raider continues its predecessor’s powerful performance. Forged with latest RTX graphics and 9th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, the GE65 can easily handle demanding AAA games titles. It also has the latest Killer Wi-Fi 6.

Its ultra-fast 240Hz IPS-level thin bezel display ensures sharp and clear images in a compact form factor. The new two-toned mesh design at the underside of the unit, inspired by a dragon theme, provides better ventilation and prevents hot air recirculation.