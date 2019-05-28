Computex 2019: Dell delivers more gaming power with Alienware, thinner and lighter devices for consumers and businesses By Athima Chansanchai / Writer, Windows Blog Share Share Skype

In Taipei, Taiwan, Dell announced several new and refreshed laptops and other devices at Computex 2019. Gaming enthusiasts of all levels can turn to Dell and Alienware for powerful laptops, as well as gaming headsets. Consumers and businesses will see lighter and thinner devices throughout the company’s XPS, Inspiron and Vostro lines. And everyone can benefit from home installation of their PCs.

For mobile gaming fans, Alienware m15 and m17 both weigh under six pounds. Not only do they introduce Alienware’s new Legend industrial design, first announced earlier this year at CES, but the new Alienware m17 introduces technologies culminating from everything the Alienware design team has learned over the years.

The Alienware m15 is the world’s first 15-inch laptop to feature Tobii eyetracking, and the Alienware m17 is the world’s first laptop to feature an Eyesafe certified display. Studies have shown that prolonged exposure to harmful blue light from digital displays can lead to dry irritated eyes, trouble sleeping, blurred vision, and reduced attention spans and concentration. Eyesafe display integration within Alienware m17, Alienware m15, Alienware Area -51m and G7 17 lowers blue light exposure while maintaining color performance.

Alienware m15, m17 and Dell G3 15 are among the first laptops to showcase brand-new processors that supercharge the PC gaming experience. The 9th Generation Intel Core CPUs offer the highest performance for gaming and creator laptops, delivering up to 5.0 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads, on a platform that handles everything from demanding AAA games to creative workloads like editing and rendering. NVIDIA’s latest graphic cards complement this, as a fast supercharger for popular games.

Additional design features include: an all-magnesium chassis; smooth-edge, Alienware’s narrowest bezels; a re-engineered keyboard; precision-point glass touchpad; SSD-only storage; and per key RGB LED AlienFX lighting.

Alienware m15 and m17 with 9th Generation Intel Core will be available in the U.S. beginning June 11, starting at $1,499.

Dell’s G3 15 comes to this year’s Computex with even more to offer to budget-conscious and entry-level players. A new Game Shift feature enables maximum fan speed for optimal processor performance during periods of intense gaming with the click of one button. The 15-inch G3 also shows outward innovations through a thin-and-sleek design, narrow borders, optional 144Hz gaming display, four-zone RGB backlit keyboard and an S-curve design to accommodate larger component ports near the back.

Dell G3 15 with optional 9th Generation Intel Core and NVIDIA 16 series chips will be available in the U.S. beginning May 28, starting at $799.

Alienware also debuted two accessories. The Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset features hand-picked best-in-class custom-tuned 50mm drivers to deliver a wider, more dynamic, fully immersive surround sound to ensure gamers hear opponents coming from any direction. And for long hours of gaming, there’s a cushioned headband with a clamp to ensure no slippage, comfort-fit ear cups using deeper custom-designed acoustic chambers, along with plush memory foam and sports fabric for optimal cooling and comfort. A leatherette covering promotes noise isolation.

The Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset uses a combination of best-in-class custom-tuned drivers and custom-designed acoustic chambers and earcups to create a high-resolution audio experience. With audio clarity during even the most chaotic gameplay, this headset is engineered for maximum comfort and optimal cooling.

Both headsets feature the sleek Alienware Legend design, with non-exposed extenders and a retractable boom microphone, creating a seamless outline.

Cross-platform gamers will enjoy the compatibility these headsets provide via the detachable 3.5mm cable that makes it compatible with a variety of gaming platforms.

The headsets will be available in the U.S. beginning July 31, starting at $79.99 for Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset (AW310H) and $99.99 for Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset (AW510H).

For consumers and businesses: XPS, Inspiron and Vostro improvements

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 packs more performance in a thinner design and larger display. Dell has elevated its display experience, refining the InfinityEdge display in a new 16:10 format.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is Dell’s first laptop with Intel’s Ice Lake-U 10nm 10th gen processors and features adaptive performance based on the latest Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology, which proactively changes the power of the CPU according to the performance of the workload. It comes with a redesigned thermal system to cool the higher performing processor, while creating an overall 8% thinner 2-in-1 than the previous generation.

The new XPS 15 combines OLED and 9th Generation Intel Core processors in a powerhouse laptop. It’s got up to eight core i9 and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, enabling creators to experience faster speeds across video editing, graphic design and photography. The addition of Killer AX1650 built on Intel Wi-Fi 6 Chipset delivers nearly three times faster throughput than the previous generation in crowded environments [1].

The XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in July starting at $999.99. The XPS 15 will be available in the coming weeks starting at $999.99.

The new Inspiron 15 7000 is an ultralight laptop prioritizing performance, equipped with 9th generation Intel Core H-class processors that offer up to eight cores, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and dual NVMe SSD options, along with latest NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics to deliver a high-performance laptop for everyday use and creative side-projects.

Design choices make a big difference with this laptop. Magnesium alloy keeps the laptop light while maintaining the rigidity and stability of traditional aluminum. The power button is incorporated within the keyboard and fingerprint reader for a cleaner look, allowing room for a full number pad on the narrow-border display. The new Adaptive Thermals of the system detects if the laptop is on a lap or desk, and changes the thermal profiles accordingly. Along with dual heat pipes, fans and a drop-hinge, the components work together to keep the system cool by exhausting heat out of hidden vents in the hinge.

The Inspiron 15 7000 is available now starting at $579.99.

Following in its big brother’s footprint, the new Inspiron 13 5000 laptop combines a 13-inch display with aluminum pieces, narrow borders and diamond-cut edges around the touchpad.

Consumers who care about connectivity will appreciate the optional mobile broadband [2] connection with a Micro SIM card slot, enabling them to get things done without a Wi-Fi connection (available on select configurations in select regions).

The Inspiron 13 5000 is available now starting at $579.99.

Previously announced at CES 2019, the Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 is now available in both 13 and 15-inch displays, equipped with the world’s first pen garage hinge [3].

Rounding out the lineup, the Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 is an entry-level convertible with plenty of computing power for everyday needs: an HD touchscreen, 7th Generation AMD processors, plentiful ports and eMMC storage. It will be available on June 10 starting at $349.99.

Two new completely redesigned All-in-Ones bring a clean and renewed focus back towards the screen to minimize outside distractions. The Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO feature InfinityEdge and a vivid and clear 23.8-inch or 27-inch FHD 1080p display with pop-up webcam.

Both contain a forward-firing speaker bar beneath the display to direct the speakers’ acoustic energy towards the listener, and with the addition of Dell Cinema, the AIOs provide an immersive experience.

The Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO are available now starting at $699.99 and $949.99, respectively.

The two additions to the Vostro line cater to the needs of small businesses. The new Vostro 13 5000 is only 14.9 thin, 2.59 lb. light and comes equipped with advanced video-conferencing technology, making it the perfect notebook for mobile professionals and road warriors who need to attend meetings from anywhere.The new Vostro 15 7000 offers the latest H Series Intel 6-core processors for performance-demanding applications, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and triple-drive expandability storage options for small businesses that demand a high performance system to get the job done.

The Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 are available now starting at $849 and $1,149, respectively.

The new Dell Home Installation Services provide a super simple, fast and convenient way to setup a PC at home. A technician unpacks and installs the PC, performs the system start up and connects it to your network and peripherals. Optional add-on services are available for an additional cost, including migrating your data or personalized settings from the previous PC, and installing additional components like memory, sound cards, video card, a secondary hard drive, optical drive and multiple monitors.

These services are available now available in 13 countries for new Inspiron, XPS or Alienware PCs.

[1] 802.11ax 2×2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps maximum theoretical data rates approximately three times faster than standard 802.11ac 2×2 (867Mbps) Wi-Fi as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard specifications, and requires the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers.

[2] Subject to service provider’s broadband subscription and coverage area; speeds may vary. Additional charges will apply. Contact your service provider for details.

[3] Based on Dell internal analysis, November 2018.