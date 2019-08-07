Microsoft and Samsung partner to empower you to achieve more By Shilpa Ranganathan / Corporate Vice President, Mobile & Cross Device Experiences Share Share Skype

Today, we joined Samsung on stage in New York City at their Galaxy Unpacked event to share a vision for the future of productivity and how we will continue to partner in the coming years to empower people to achieve more across new Samsung devices and Microsoft experiences.

This begins the next chapter of our long-standing partnership with Samsung and is another step in our journey to bring the best of Microsoft productivity to the devices you know and love. We are excited to announce that the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 phones will help you get more done right out of the box, natively integrated with best-in-class productivity apps and services from Microsoft including OneDrive, Outlook, Your Phone app with Link to Windows, and access to Word, Excel and PowerPoint. As Satya said today, our ambition is to help people be more productive on any device, anywhere – and the combination of our intelligent experiences with Samsung’s powerful, new devices, including Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+, make this a reality.

Connecting your phone and Windows 10 PC

With Microsoft’s Your Phone, you can stay more productive on your Windows 10 PC. With the ability to access your recent photos, text messages, notifications and mobile apps right on your PC, you can stay in your flow, without the need to switch between devices[1]. And now, with native integration of Link to Windows on Galaxy Note10, it’s never been easier to connect your Samsung phone to your Windows 10 PC. Just connect your Galaxy Note10 with your PC via the Link to Windows setting and get instant access to your Android phone’s content that matters to you. Now there’s no need to dig for your phone to check notifications, schedule a ride to the airport, or even text. And you can finally stop emailing yourself photos as you can drag and drop photos directly into your email or your PowerPoint presentation.

Later this month, Galaxy Note10 users will be the first to experience the new Phone screen[2] feature, which allows you to access your Android phone’s apps, right from your PC while using your keyboard and mouse, or touch screen. Users can try out multi-touch gestures such as pinch to zoom, rotate, or swipe from their PC’s touchscreen while using Phone screen. As I demonstrated at the event today, whether it’s messaging someone, requesting a ride, scrolling through friends’ updates or ordering dinner, your phone’s screen will be available directly on your PC. And we are not stopping here; later this year, we are planning to introduce the ability to make and receive mobile calls directly from your PC. Accept the call, reply with a text, or send the caller to voicemail right from your PC. All of these features and experiences will continue to deliver meaningful innovation to help you stay focused and more productive on your Windows PC[3].

Your photos and files synced and available across devices

OneDrive makes it easy to back up, protect, share and access your photos and files from any of your devices, anywhere[4]. Today we also announced that soon, OneDrive will be natively integrated into the Samsung Gallery app, providing automatic syncing of your photos and videos and enabling new protection and cross-device experiences. The Galaxy Note10 will be the first to get the OneDrive integration, with more Samsung devices to follow. Coming this fall, you’ll have the option to sync your photos and videos to the cloud where they will be safe and accessible across all your devices.

In addition to offering the ability to access your files from anywhere, the OneDrive app also has built-in sharing, security and productivity features. For example, you can share and collaborate on files and photo albums, and you can scan and save paper documents, receipts and whiteboards and then mark them up with your finger or the Samsung S Pen. You can also securely store IDs, travel docs and other important files in OneDrive Personal Vault, a protected area of OneDrive that can only be accessed with a strong authentication method or second step of identity verification, such as your fingerprint, face, or a PIN[5] Locked files in the Personal Vault have an extra layer of security, keeping them more secured in the event someone gains access to your account or device.

OneDrive customers can get 5GB of free storage with the option to purchase 100 GB or an Office 365 subscription which includes 1 TB plus other premium features including simple recovery from malicious malware and ransomware attacks.

Outlook and Office apps help you get more done on the go

To help people get more done on the go, Outlook, a top-rated mail and calendar app, is pre-installed with Galaxy Note10. With Outlook, you can access your email, calendar, contacts and files in one convenient app – helping you to save time and focus on what matters. Additionally, Galaxy Note10 users will now have enhanced integration with the S Pen. Samsung aficionados already know they can hover over emails to preview them and take quick actions like archive, delete, flag, or reply. Now, Samsung customers can hover over a contact in email to get detailed information at a glance – tap to chat, call, or email all from your inbox. Or with Outlook’s integrated calendar and contacts, view invitations in your inbox alongside appointments for the rest of your day and hover with the S Pen to accept/decline.

Additionally, Outlook has expanded support for the Samsung ecosystem. Outlook for Android is launching an updated user experience for tablets. You can now see your folders, message list and reading pane all together with a three-pane view – and, it’s flexible so you can expand the reading pane based on your personal preference. When connected using the Samsung DeX Station for PC, you can open multiple messages in separate windows and interact with Outlook with your mouse and keyboard. Lastly, we look forward to launching a new Outlook app for Samsung Galaxy wearables in the future so you can get things done even when your mobile phone is not in hand.

Galaxy Note10 will also include access to Word, Excel and PowerPoint to offer an untethered Office experience on the go. Familiar and powerful editing, formatting and management tools make it as easy to work on files on your mobile device as it is on your desktop, so that you can continue working even if you’re away from your computer.

Experience the new Galaxy Note10 at Microsoft Store

Visit the Microsoft Store online or in person to preorder[6] and experience the new Galaxy Note10. Beginning Aug. 23, you can trade-in select mobile devices at your local Microsoft Store and receive up to $650 in trade-in value to use towards the purchase of a new Galaxy Note10.

New Galaxy Book S delivers Gigabit LTE connectivity

Samsung also unveiled on stage today the new Galaxy Book S. Developed in partnership with Microsoft and Qualcomm, this new Windows 10 PC offers Gigabit LTE connectivity to the cloud, touch-to-wake capabilities, the leading Snapdragon 8cx compute platform, and a premium design that that is ultra-slim and light-weight for uncompromised mobility. Galaxy Book S will be available this fall in select markets.

Today is an important step for both Microsoft and Samsung, and it’s just the beginning of our investment together. We can’t wait to share more with you over the coming months and years as we invest together to empower individuals and organizations to achieve more.

[1] Users must link their mobile phone to their PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on their mobile phone where available, or through ‘Your Phone app’ on their PC. Your Phone app comes preinstalled on PCs with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later, and is downloadable for Windows 10 April 2018 Update or later versions. Requires a Microsoft Account and an Android 7.0+ phone.

[2] Phone screen requires a Windows 10 PC running the May 2019 Update (1903). Galaxy Note10 and the PC must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

[3] Windows 1809 required

[4] OneDrive files may be made available for offline use. Otherwise internet access required. Fees may apply.

[5] Face and fingerprint verification requires specialized hardware such as a Windows Hello-capable device, fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor, or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

[6] Preorder begins 9:01pm PT 8/7; trade-in offer at Microsoft Stores available 8/23 – 9/8