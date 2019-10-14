Razer introduces ‘world’s first optical laptop keyboard’ and Quartz Pink to Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop By Athima Chansanchai / Writer, Windows Blog Share Share Skype

Razer has debuted what it calls “the world’s first optical keyboard designed for gaming laptops,” meaning that it has added next-generation optical switches to the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. This keyboard has been designed for gaming enthusiasts who demand near instant key actuation, satisfying tactile feedback and rapid-fire inputs.

Under every key, an infrared light beam detects when a key is pressed (actuation), allowing for much greater precision and speed versus conventional laptop keyboards. Players can thus input more commands in less time in the heat of battle.

The optical keyboard also features N-Key Rollover (NKRO) with anti-ghosting. Since the optical keyboard utilizes light to register inputs instead of a traditional physical contact, this ensures that only one stroke is registered instantly without any delay.

The new optical laptop keyboard is currently available only in the Razer Blade 15 Advanced for $2,649 with more models to follow in 2020. It’s available now from Razer.com and select retailers in the U.S., Canada and China. It will be coming soon to select countries in Asia-Pacific.

Razer also announced the addition of a Quartz Pink color option, exclusive to the Razer Blade 15 Base model with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The base model features the staple CNC milled aluminum chassis and unibody design but with an anodized pink finish. It is decorated with a subtle tone-on-tone Razer logo and comes with a full Quartz Pink keyboard with Razer Chroma RGB lighting and a custom Quartz Pink OS theme.

Internally, the Razer Blade 15 Quartz Pink Base model packs a six core Intel Core i7-9750H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The laptop also features a full array of connectivity options including Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, Bluetooth 5, Thunderbolt 3 and Ethernet. It comes loaded out with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, both of which can be easily upgraded.

It’s now available for $1,999 through Razer.com and select retailers in the U.S., Canada and China.