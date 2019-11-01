Microsoft Store unveils over 20 top Black Friday offers By Kelly Soligon / General Manager and Editor in Chief, Microsoft Store Share Share Skype

With many people eager to get a jumpstart on the holidays, we’re excited to provide a sneak peek of some of the best Microsoft Store Black Friday deals*. According to the National Retail Federation, four in 10 people have already started their holiday shopping this year and Microsoft Store is here to help. Whether you’re an early bird shopper, a deal planner, or a last-minute buyer, Microsoft Store will have great deals for you all season long with expert advice to help you find the perfect gift.

This holiday season, we are offering our best guarantee ever, so no need to wait until Black Friday to start your shopping. With our new Give Wonder Guarantee, you are promised our best price of the season.** If something you purchase at Microsoft Store is offered at a better price later in the season, you can receive savings back for the difference. With free 2-3-day shipping, free extended holiday returns through Jan. 31, 2020, and buy online, pick up in stores options, we’re making it easier than ever to shop at Microsoft Store.

Most Microsoft Store Black Friday deals start on Thursday, Nov. 28 at midnight at microsoft.com and your local Microsoft Store, unless otherwise noted. See our Microsoft Store Black Friday Deals page for full details. Some local Microsoft Store locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. See full holiday operating days and hours here.

Save hundreds on the hottest Surface deals of the season, including the new Surface Pro 7 and the new Surface Laptop 3

The widely acclaimed new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 devices are in high demand. The Microsoft Store is the best place to buy and experience the full Surface lineup and our expert associates are here to help you find the best device. This holiday, you can enjoy some incredible deals on Surface, including;

Surface Pro 7 , powered by the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors, remains the most versatile 2:1 device you can buy with a 12.3” touchscreen with tablet-to-laptop versatility. Starting on Nov. 22, you can enjoy our most popular Surface, for $799 including Type Cover , for the i5/8GB/128GB option (original price $1,029). Or, get more storage and save up to $330 on Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover with i5/8GB/256GB (original price $1,329) as of Nov. 24. Additional Surface Pro 7 offers are available, including the i3/4GB/128GB option, starting at $599 on Nov. 28.



Surface Laptop 3 is slim and stylish. You can choose between 13.5” or new 15” touchscreen and save $300 across all new colors and finishes, starting at $999 starting on Nov. 22 for the 13.5” and Nov. 24 for the 15”.

is slim and stylish. You can choose between 13.5” or new 15” touchscreen and across all new colors and finishes, starting at $999 starting on Nov. 22 for the 13.5” and Nov. 24 for the 15”. Surface Go starting at $299 , with savings up to $150. Our best deal ever on Surface Go, the smallest, lightest Surface with 10” touchscreen, perfect for students or those on the go. This great offer starts on Nov. 28.

, with savings up to $150. Our best deal ever on Surface Go, the smallest, lightest Surface with 10” touchscreen, perfect for students or those on the go. This great offer starts on Nov. 28. Up to $500 off select Surface Book 2, our most powerful 13.5” or 15” touchscreen laptop. This deal starts on Nov. 28.

Microsoft Store will also offer the hotly anticipated Surface Pro X, beginning Nov. 7. The new Surface Earbuds, offering premium sound, fit and screen-free control, will be coming to Microsoft Stores later this year. A wide range of Surface accessories are also available.

Windows 10 PCs starting at $299

Microsoft Store offers the most diverse lineup of PCs with features and prices for everyone. This holiday, we will offer incredible deals on a range of PCs and accessories, including HP Inc. laptops, featuring 10th Generation Intel chips, starting with the HP 15 Laptop (i3) $299. Need more speed and power? The HP 15 Laptop (i5) will be on sale for $399, and HP 15 Laptop (i7) for $499. Or, check out the Dell XPS 15, a 15.6” laptop with a stunning 4K UHD touchscreen and powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, which will be on sale at $300 off for $1699. These great PC deals start on Nov. 28.

Save up to $400 off Gaming PCs powered by Windows 10

Gamers love the high-end performance and graphics they can enjoy on Windows 10 PCs. Save up to $400 on select great Gaming PCs powered by Windows 10, including the Lenovo Legion Y540 15 (i7), Asus ROG Strix G GL531GT (i7) and Acer Predator Triton 500 (i7). These laptops offer rich capability like the Lenovo Legion, which offers simple, built-in Mixer streaming for low-latency, interactive moments for viewers and streamers to engage with other gamers, plus the latest in gaming technology from Intel and NVIDIA. With Xbox Play Anywhere, you can buy a game once and play it on both your Xbox One and any of these Windows 10 PCs. All these deals start on Nov. 28.

Gamers, stay tuned for the unveiling of incredible Black Friday deals during a special episode of Inside Xbox live from X019, our annual global celebration of all things Xbox on Thursday, Nov. 14. At the hotly anticipated event filled with news, first looks and surprises, we will unveil an extensive set of deals across games, consoles and subscriptions. This will be our biggest Black Friday sale ever, and you won’t want to miss out!

In the meantime, we are unveiling the first wave of Xbox Black Friday discounts now. Head to Xbox Wire to learn about how you can save $20 on select Xbox One controllers starting on Nov. 24 and up to 50% off Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition starting on Nov. 21.

If Black Friday can’t come soon enough, today you can take advantage of other great deals like the Xbox One S 1TB Console – Gears 5 Bundle for $299. Or, take advantage of an incredible deal today and save $100 and get a free select digital game when you buy an Xbox One X console, or get a free digital game when you purchase select Xbox One S consoles.

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 phones

Microsoft Store is offering incredible deals on Samsung Galaxy Note10 phones this holiday season. Starting Nov. 21, you can save up to $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and S10 phones and receive free Samsung Galaxy Buds (a $129.99 value). At your local Microsoft Store, you can save up to $400 and receive up to $650 trade-in credit towards the purchase of your device when you finance your phone with 24 month/0% financing.

This is just a glimpse of some of our amazing deals – we look forward to sharing more great deals throughout the entire holiday season. You can also check out some great suggestions with our Holiday Gift Guide and we invite you to attend a range of activities and festive celebrations all season long at your local Microsoft Store. However you celebrate this holiday season, we invite you to give wonder with Microsoft Store.

To make sure you don’t miss a deal, customers in the United States can text DEALS to 52426 to get a link to our best Black Friday offers or follow @MicrosoftStore on Instagram and Microsoft Store on Facebook.

* Black Friday offers shown are available online and in Microsoft Stores while supplies last. U.S. prices are shown. Offers and content varies by market and may change at any time. Not valid on prior purchases. May not be combinable with other offers. Other exclusions may apply.

** Offer valid from 12 a.m. PT Nov. 1, 2019 to 11:59 p.m. PT Jan. 3, 2020 (“Offer Period”) on qualifying purchases of select physical goods made at Microsoft retail and online stores in the United States (including Puerto Rico) and Canada during the Offer Period. Excludes certified refurbished devices, Surface for Business devices, and all digital services and products. Offer not valid on purchases made at third-party retailers. Customer eligible for price adjustment only if 1) Customer purchases eligible item during the Offer Period, (2) the price of the item is reduced during the Offer Period, and 3) Customer requests a price adjustment while the item’s price is currently reduced and in-stock for purchase. For purchases made at a physical store and online, Customer can go to any physical store and present receipt to get a qualifying price adjustment. For purchases made online, Customer must contact Microsoft Store Sales and Support at 1-877-696-7786 with order number and any other information requested by the Store Sales representative. Refunds will be provided to Customer in same manner as item was purchased (credit card use will be credited to original card). Maximum of one price adjustment per item will be granted during Offer Period. Bulk buys of more than two of the same device, per customer’s Microsoft Account, will not qualify for price adjustments. Price adjustments do not include taxes, or shipping or other fees. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Microsoft reserves the right to modify or discontinue offers at any time. Other exclusions and limitations may apply.