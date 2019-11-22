Microsoft Store Black Friday deals start today!
Black Friday deals from Microsoft Store kick off today in the U.S. Save big on Surface, Xbox, Windows 10 PCs and more this holiday!
Whether you shop online from the comfort of home, line up before dawn with the holiday crowds, or like most people, mix it up and shop online and in stores – our Microsoft Store Black Friday deals* are here to solve all your shopping needs. The first Black Friday deals are available starting today in the U.S., and we’ll continue to introduce even more great holiday gift deals through Cyber Monday.
This holiday season Microsoft Store is offering shoppers our best guarantee ever. With our new Give Wonder Guarantee, you are promised our best price of the season no matter when you shop.** If something you purchased at Microsoft Store is offered at a better price later in the season, you can receive savings back for the difference. Plus, with free 2-3-day shipping, free extended holiday returns through Jan. 31, 2020, options to buy online and pick up in stores, we’re making it easier than ever to shop at Microsoft Store. And our Store associates are ready to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
No matter how you shop this holiday, Microsoft Store has great deals for every type of holiday shopper – read on for our top deals starting today! Visit microsoft.com or your local Microsoft Store to purchase.
The “Early” Buyer
Eager to get a jump start on your shopping list even before Thanksgiving? Start crossing off your list today with great deals including:
- Save $230 on Surface Pro 7 – $799 for i5/8GB/128GB + Type Cover
- Save $300 on Surface Laptop 3 across all new colors and finishes for the 13.5”
- Get the first 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $1 ***
- Save up to $300 on Dell XPS 15
- Save $200 on Samsung Note10/10+ phones + Get Free Samsung Galaxy Buds
- Save $250 USD on Samsung HMD Odyssey+
- Save up to 55% on popular movies and TV shows
- Save $100 on the Dell 24 Touch Monitor
- Save up to $80 on Samsung Galaxy Fit, starting at $79.99
The “Treat Yourself” Gift Giver
What better way to “treat yourself” than to get a gift that keeps on giving – sleek new technology. Starting Nov. 24, save hundreds on the best deals of the season and find a little something for yourself like the Surface Pro 7 or the Surface Laptop 3. Other offerings include:
- Save $429 on Surface Pro 7 (i5/8GB/256GB) + Type Cover + Pen bundle
- Save $300 on select Surface Laptop 3, including both sizes, all colors and finishes
- Starting Nov. 26, get up to 40% off top apps and other offers
The “Game On” Gift Giver
Whether you’re stocking up your game library or buying gifts for the gamer in your life, incredible deals on Xbox consoles, games and accessories also start on Nov. 24.
- Save up to $150 on all Xbox One consoles
- Save up to 67% on digital games for Xbox One plus Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Gold members save up to 10% more. Discounts open to everyone starting Nov. 24.
- Save $20 on select Xbox one controllers, starting at $39.99
- Starting Nov. 26, save up to 50% on popular PC games and special in-game deals
The “First One in Line” Shopper
Set your alarm clock, grab your coffee and get ready to shop the best deals of the holiday season. Starting Nov. 28, you can shop all our Black Friday deals, from Surface Pro 7 to HP Laptop 15, with offers including:
- Starting at $599, save up to $330 on select Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundles
- Save up to $150 on select Surface Go, starting at just $299
- Up to $500 off select Surface Book 2, our most powerful 13.5” or 15” touchscreen laptop
- Save $50 on Office Home & Student 2019, now $99.99
- Save up to $200 on HP Laptop 15 (10th Generation Intel Core i5) for $399, or choose the HP Laptop 15 (i3) for just $299 or HP Laptop 15 (10th Generation Intel Core i7) for $499
- Save up to $400 on Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming PC powered by Windows 10 with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card
- Save up to $300 on Asus ROG Strix G GL531GT (Core i7) Gaming PC powered by Windows 10 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card
- Save up to $300 on Acer Predator Triton 500 (i7) powered by Windows 10 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card
The “Bargain” Shopper
In addition to the great deals above, Microsoft Store offers a collection of gifts under $100, so you can stock those stockings or find gifts for less than $20. Here are bargain ideas for anyone on your list:
- Save $100 on JBL Live 650 Bluetooth Headphones for just $99.95
- Save $30 on Bose SoundLink Micro Speaker for $69
- Save $20 on JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $19.98
- Kano Coding Kits for $49.99
- Save $20 on Play Impossible Ball for $59
See our Microsoft Store Black Friday Deals page for full details on all the best deals this holiday. Start shopping today at your local Microsoft Store or online at microsoft.com, and rest easy knowing you’ll get the best price of the season with our Give Wonder Guarantee. Stop into your local Microsoft Store to join activities and festive celebrations all season long. Some local Microsoft Store locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. See full holiday operating days and hours.
Happy shopping!
Visit your local Microsoft Store or microsoft.com for more details on availability and pricing.
