Microsoft Store Black Friday deals start today! By Kelly Soligon / General Manager and Editor in Chief, Microsoft Store Share Share Skype

Black Friday deals from Microsoft Store kick off today in the U.S. Save big on Surface, Xbox, Windows 10 PCs and more this holiday!

Whether you shop online from the comfort of home, line up before dawn with the holiday crowds, or like most people, mix it up and shop online and in stores – our Microsoft Store Black Friday deals* are here to solve all your shopping needs. The first Black Friday deals are available starting today in the U.S., and we’ll continue to introduce even more great holiday gift deals through Cyber Monday.

This holiday season Microsoft Store is offering shoppers our best guarantee ever. With our new Give Wonder Guarantee, you are promised our best price of the season no matter when you shop.** If something you purchased at Microsoft Store is offered at a better price later in the season, you can receive savings back for the difference. Plus, with free 2-3-day shipping, free extended holiday returns through Jan. 31, 2020, options to buy online and pick up in stores, we’re making it easier than ever to shop at Microsoft Store. And our Store associates are ready to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

No matter how you shop this holiday, Microsoft Store has great deals for every type of holiday shopper – read on for our top deals starting today! Visit microsoft.com or your local Microsoft Store to purchase.

The “Early” Buyer

Eager to get a jump start on your shopping list even before Thanksgiving? Start crossing off your list today with great deals including:

The “Treat Yourself” Gift Giver

What better way to “treat yourself” than to get a gift that keeps on giving – sleek new technology. Starting Nov. 24, save hundreds on the best deals of the season and find a little something for yourself like the Surface Pro 7 or the Surface Laptop 3. Other offerings include:

The “Game On” Gift Giver

Whether you’re stocking up your game library or buying gifts for the gamer in your life, incredible deals on Xbox consoles, games and accessories also start on Nov. 24.

The “First One in Line” Shopper

Set your alarm clock, grab your coffee and get ready to shop the best deals of the holiday season. Starting Nov. 28, you can shop all our Black Friday deals, from Surface Pro 7 to HP Laptop 15, with offers including:

The “Bargain” Shopper

In addition to the great deals above, Microsoft Store offers a collection of gifts under $100, so you can stock those stockings or find gifts for less than $20. Here are bargain ideas for anyone on your list:

See our Microsoft Store Black Friday Deals page for full details on all the best deals this holiday. Start shopping today at your local Microsoft Store or online at microsoft.com, and rest easy knowing you’ll get the best price of the season with our Give Wonder Guarantee. Stop into your local Microsoft Store to join activities and festive celebrations all season long. Some local Microsoft Store locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. See full holiday operating days and hours.

Happy shopping!

Visit your local Microsoft Store or microsoft.com for more details on availability and pricing. Follow Microsoft Store on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

* Black Friday offers shown are available online and in Microsoft Stores while supplies last. U.S. prices are shown. Offers and content varies by market and may change at any time. Not valid on prior purchases. May not be combinable with other offers. Other exclusions may apply.

**Offer valid from 12 a.m. PT Nov. 1, 2019 to 11:59 p.m. PT Jan. 3, 2020 (“Offer Period”) on qualifying purchases of select physical goods made at Microsoft retail and online stores in the United States (including Puerto Rico) and Canada during the Offer Period. Excludes certified refurbished devices, Surface for Business devices, and all digital services and products. Offer not valid on purchases made at third-party retailers. Customer eligible for price adjustment only if 1) Customer purchases eligible item during the Offer Period, (2) the price of the item is reduced during the Offer Period, and 3) Customer requests a price adjustment while the item’s price is currently reduced and in-stock for purchase. For purchases made at a physical store and online, Customer can go to any physical store and present receipt to get a qualifying price adjustment. For purchases made online, Customer must contact Microsoft Store Sales and Support at 1-877-696-7786 with order number and any other information requested by the Store Sales representative. Refunds will be provided to Customer in same manner as item was purchased (credit card use will be credited to original card). Maximum of one price adjustment per item will be granted during Offer Period. Bulk buys of more than two of the same device, per customer’s Microsoft Account, will not qualify for price adjustments. Price adjustments do not include taxes, or shipping or other fees. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Microsoft reserves the right to modify or discontinue offers at any time. Other exclusions and limitations may apply.

*** Not valid for existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, other exclusions apply. Credit card required. After promotional period, subscription continues to be charged at the then-current regular price (subject to change), unless cancelled. Plus applicable taxes. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit 1 offer per account. Game catalog varies over time and by country.