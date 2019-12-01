Start shopping the best Microsoft Store Cyber Monday deals now! By Kelly Soligon / General Manager and Editor in Chief, Microsoft Store Share Share Skype

Starting today, save big on Surface, Xbox, PCs, games and more, all available at Microsoft Store and microsoft.com.

Microsoft is continuing the holiday fun and offering more savings with today’s Cyber Monday offerings*, including up to $400 savings on Samsung Note9 and S9, 10% ​savings on STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and savings of $399 or more on select Gaming PCs. We’re so excited about these great deals, we’re kicking them off a day early so you can shop on Sunday in advance of Cyber Monday! Whether you are looking for the latest Surface devices or the hottest games for Xbox One, look no further.

Keep reading for the full list of Cyber Monday deals now available at your local Microsoft Store and online at microsoft.com in the U.S.

Surface

Xbox and Games

Windows 10 and Gaming PCs



HP Acer Nitro

Accessories, Digital and Mobile

Start shopping today at your local Microsoft Store or online at microsoft.com, and don’t forget to take advantage of the best price of the season with our Give Wonder Guarantee. Throughout the holidays, we are promising the best prices of the season with our new Give Wonder Guarantee.*** If something you purchase at Microsoft Store is offered at a better price later in the season, you can receive savings back for the difference. Plus free 2-3-day shipping, free extended holiday returns through Jan. 31, 2020, and with buy online, pick up in stores options, it’s easier than ever to shop at Microsoft Store.

Ready, set, shop!

Visit your local Microsoft Store or online at microsoft.com for more details on availability and pricing in the U.S.

*Cyber Monday offers shown are available online and in Microsoft Stores while supplies last. U.S. prices are shown. Offers and content varies by market and may change at any time. Not valid on prior purchases. May not be combinable with other offers. Other exclusions may apply.

**Excludes X1S All-Digital.

***Offer valid from 12 a.m. PT Nov. 1, 2019 to 11:59 p.m. PT Jan. 3, 2020 (“Offer Period”) on qualifying purchases of select physical goods made at Microsoft retail and online stores in the United States (including Puerto Rico) and Canada during the Offer Period. Excludes certified refurbished devices, Surface for Business devices, and all digital services and products. Offer not valid on purchases made at third-party retailers. Other exclusions and limitations apply, visit https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/locations/here-to-help for full terms & conditions.