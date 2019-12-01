Start shopping the best Microsoft Store Cyber Monday deals now!
Starting today, save big on Surface, Xbox, PCs, games and more, all available at Microsoft Store and microsoft.com.
Microsoft is continuing the holiday fun and offering more savings with today’s Cyber Monday offerings*, including up to $400 savings on Samsung Note9 and S9, 10% savings on STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and savings of $399 or more on select Gaming PCs. We’re so excited about these great deals, we’re kicking them off a day early so you can shop on Sunday in advance of Cyber Monday! Whether you are looking for the latest Surface devices or the hottest games for Xbox One, look no further.
Keep reading for the full list of Cyber Monday deals now available at your local Microsoft Store and online at microsoft.com in the U.S.
Surface
- Save up to $429.99 on Surface Pro 7 bundles, starting at $599 – Instant savings for Surface Pro 7 i5/8Gb/128GB + Type Cover.
- Save up to $300 on Surface Laptop 3, starting at $899 – Savings apply to all new colors and finishes for the 13.5”.
- Starting at $299, save up to $150 on Surface Go – Get your hands on the Surface Go, starting at $299.
- Save up to $500 on select Surface Book 2 – Buy a Surface Book 2 and save $200!
Xbox and Games
- Save up to $150 on Xbox One Consoles, plus get a free select digital game** – Pick up an Xbox One console, starting at $149.
- Save up to 50% on the year’s hottest games and other special offers – We’re offering up to half off on Xbox Game Studios titles including Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition. Plus, score in game deals with Angry Birds 2 and more!
- Up to 67% on select Xbox One games – Save up to 67% on over 650 Xbox One games such as Gears 5, Madden NFL 20, Forza Horizon 4 and more!
- Get 17% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Standard Edition – Save 17% on Call of Duty.
Windows 10 and Gaming PCs
- Save $400 on the Acer Nitro 7 – Grab one of the sleekest gaming laptops for $699!
- Save $200 on the HP Laptop 15 – A deal no PC lover could pass up – HP Laptop 15 for $399.
- Buy select Gaming PCs and get the Oculus Rift S (savings of $399 or more) – Two for one! Buy select Gaming PCs and walk away with the Oculus Rift S.
- Bundle the Samsung Odyssey Laptop and Odyssey HMD+ and save $799 – Calling all PC lovers – save big on select Samsung Odyssey bundles.
Accessories, Digital and Mobile
- Save up to $70 on Western Digital WD_Black Game Drives – Never be without your games and buy yourself a high-performance drive.
- Save $50 on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 – Pick up the Xbox One gaming headset for $199.95.
- Save $50 on Office Home & Student 2019 – Get this year’s Office Home & Student for $99.99.
- Save up to $400 on Samsung Note9 and S9 Devices – Ring in the season with Samsung Note9 and S9.
- Save $200 on Samsung Note10/10+ phones and get free Samsung Galaxy Buds – Grab yourself a Samsung Note10/10+ and save $200!
Start shopping today at your local Microsoft Store or online at microsoft.com, and don’t forget to take advantage of the best price of the season with our Give Wonder Guarantee. Throughout the holidays, we are promising the best prices of the season with our new Give Wonder Guarantee.*** If something you purchase at Microsoft Store is offered at a better price later in the season, you can receive savings back for the difference. Plus free 2-3-day shipping, free extended holiday returns through Jan. 31, 2020, and with buy online, pick up in stores options, it’s easier than ever to shop at Microsoft Store.
Ready, set, shop!
Visit your local Microsoft Store or online at microsoft.com for more details on availability and pricing in the U.S.
*Cyber Monday offers shown are available online and in Microsoft Stores while supplies last. U.S. prices are shown. Offers and content varies by market and may change at any time. Not valid on prior purchases. May not be combinable with other offers. Other exclusions may apply.
**Excludes X1S All-Digital.
***Offer valid from 12 a.m. PT Nov. 1, 2019 to 11:59 p.m. PT Jan. 3, 2020 (“Offer Period”) on qualifying purchases of select physical goods made at Microsoft retail and online stores in the United States (including Puerto Rico) and Canada during the Offer Period. Excludes certified refurbished devices, Surface for Business devices, and all digital services and products. Offer not valid on purchases made at third-party retailers. Other exclusions and limitations apply, visit https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/locations/here-to-help for full terms & conditions.