Procrastinators, rejoice! Last minute US holiday deals available now at Microsoft Store

As we shift into the final days of the holiday shopping season, it’s not too late to find great deals on your favorite Surface devices, Xbox games and consoles, accessories and more. In fact, “Super Saturday,” the Saturday before Christmas which this year falls on Dec. 21, has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year, 62% of U.S. shoppers plan to shop on Super Saturday, according to the NRF. The good news for all you last minute shoppers: it’s not too late to find great savings at Microsoft Store and microsoft.com.

If you waited a little longer than planned to buy your holiday gifts, Microsoft Store makes it easier than ever to score a last minute deal with free 2-3-day shipping and options to buy online and pick up in store. When orders are placed during the store hours, most pickups are available within two hours. If you’d rather have your gift sent to your front door, to guarantee your order arrives in time for Christmas, make sure to order by Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Read on for the U.S. Super Saturday offers that will make your last minute shopping a breeze and the in-Store experiences available now.

And if you’re cutting it a little too close, it’s never too late to score a digital gift. Skip the holiday lines and give select Xbox One games, PC games and apps right from the Microsoft Store. Or send a digital gift card to give your loved one the freedom to choose the gift they want, from devices to games, apps to movies and more. There are no fees or expiration dates, and the digital gift code is good for purchases at Microsoft Store online, on Windows and Xbox.

Whether you have a long list of gifts to buy, or are just missing one special treat for that tough-to-shop-for relative, Microsoft Store has you covered this Super Saturday and beyond. And in case you need to make a return, we’ve extended the return window so items purchased through Dec. 31, 2019 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2020. Be sure to check your local Store listing for special holiday hours, including Christmas Eve which may have reduced hours.

While you’re in the Store, make sure to check out our fun and free experiences—there’s something for the whole family. Play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox in a custom Star Wars chair, take a selfie with the newest Minecraft Earth character, the Jolly Llama, or register for educational Winter Workshops and Camps including online safety, digital skills and coding. Plus, you’ll receive a free year of personal training for devices purchased at a physical Microsoft Store location.

