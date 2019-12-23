Countdown to 2020! Shop the final holiday deals of the season from Microsoft Store By Larry Hryb / Xbox's Major Nelson Share Share Skype

We’re counting down to 2020 with another round of Microsoft Store deals in the U.S., offering huge savings across Xbox and PC digital games, movies, TV, apps and more. It’s our biggest Xbox sale of the holiday season, with deals across your favorite games, consoles, controllers and more. From up to 67% off on digital games for Xbox One, get your first three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 and savings of up to 50% on popular PC games, we’ve got you covered for the new year! Our Countdown Sale* runs through Jan. 3 in the U.S., so you can load up your new or existing Xbox or PC with the best and most popular digital content from the Microsoft Store on Windows or Microsoft Store on Xbox.

If you would like help setting up your new Xbox One or PC, Microsoft Store associates can help you set up new devices with ease, transfer data and connect your accounts, allowing you to enjoy your new tech as soon as possible. Your local Microsoft Store is the best destination this season to get the most out of your new technology, so make sure to visit and load up on all the latest digital content to make your new device your own. You can always shop online at microsoft.com or at the Microsoft Store on Windows or Microsoft Store on Xbox.

Keep reading for the final holiday deals of the season, but these offers won’t last long, so read fast and get shopping!

Xbox

Digital Games, Movies, TV and Apps

If you’re still looking for a last minute gift, look no further. This year, give a Microsoft or Xbox Gift Card, which has no fees or expiration dates, and is good for purchases at Microsoft Store online, on Windows and Xbox, for all the latest digital games, movies, apps and more. Anyone who receives a gift card over the holidays can take advantage of all the great deals Microsoft offers and get their hands on all the latest digital content. There are no fees or expiration dates, and it’s good for purchases at Microsoft Store online, Microsoft Store on Windows or Microsoft Store on Xbox.

For any devices purchased at a physical Microsoft Store location, you’ll receive a free year of personal training. And in case you need to make a return, we’ve extended the return window so items purchased through Dec. 31, 2019 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2020. Be sure to check your local Store listing for special holiday hours, including Christmas Eve which may have reduced hours.

Visit your local Microsoft Store or microsoft.com for more details on availability and pricing. Follow Microsoft Store on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

*Countdown Sale offers shown are available online and in Microsoft Stores while supplies last. U.S. prices are shown. Offers and content varies by market and may change at any time. Not valid on prior purchases. May not be combinable with other offers. Other exclusions may apply.