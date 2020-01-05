CES 2020: Acer unveils slimmed down convertible notebooks, expands Creator PC line and goes big with new Predator gaming monitors By Athima Chansanchai / Writer, Windows Blog Share Share Skype

At CES, Acer debuted updated models of its popular convertible notebook PC line, expanded its Creator PC line and introduced a trio of new Predator monitors with large displays and a powerful feature set.

The Spin 3 and Spin 5 now sport slimmer designs, the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors and Windows 10 Home. Four modes (tablet, notebook, display or tent) encourage sketching, taking notes, and creating content and presentations throughout the day. The hinge features a design that elevates the keyboard in laptop mode.

The Spin 5 display’s 3:2 aspect ratio adds 18% more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display, so users scroll less when viewing websites, documents and spreadsheets. Its magnesium aluminum chassis and palm rest make it durable and lightweight – only 2.65 pounds (1.2 kg). It also comes with an integrated fingerprint reader for fast and more secure logins via Windows Hello.

Both include a fast-charging Acer Active Stylus that employs Wacom AES technology, reliable and speedy Wi-Fi 6, and a full range of ports, including USB Type-C with support for Thunderbolt 3. They’re also enhanced with dual speakers and Acer TrueHarmony. Dual microphones ensure a clear audio connection when using the HD webcam for online chats. You can connect to the device via voice to interact with Cortana, even in Modern Standby mode, which is designed to give consumers better access to their PC.

Acer also expands its line of ConceptD creator PCs with new convertible notebooks and a powerful workstation.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel series comes with Acer’s Ezel hinge, which translates to five usage modes, making it easier than ever for creative professionals to collaborate, share and bring ideas to life. A desktop replacement that can be taken on the road, this series is ideal for those who want to sketch, finalize and present on one device.

Creators’ work comes to life in brilliant detail and clarity on the notebooks’ 4K IPS displays (3840 x 2160 resolution) which deliver more than 8 million pixels. The displays also include integrated color correction technologies and have been tested and calibrated to deliver superior fidelity in reproducing the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) Colors.

The touch screen displays provide a natural writing experience via the included Wacom EMR pen, which provides fast and accurate control. EMR pens perfectly replicate the fluidity of ink. Plus, they don’t require a battery and offer better precision, response times, resolution, pressure sensitivities, hover accessibility and durability. The displays are made of Gorilla Glass 6, making them resistant to drops. They also include an anti-glare coating, making it easy to see images when used outdoors or under bright lights.

Demanding workflows are no match for a 10th Generation Intel Core H-series processor coming soon, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB PCIe SSDs. Creators can quickly edit and render videos or create 3D animations and showcase their work in real time.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel convertible notebook will be available in the U.S. in June with a starting price of $2,699. The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro convertible notebook will be available in the U.S. in July with a starting price of $3,099.

The ConceptD 700 workstation was also built to handle heavy content creator workflows with ease, thanks to an Intel Xeon E processor and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics to address the needs of film makers, animators and AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) designers with powerful and stable performance for 3D computer-aided design (CAD).

To keep up with evolving workloads, it can go up to 64 GB 4x DIMM 2666 MHz DDR4 memory, and use fast storage options like on-board PCIe M.2 SSD. It also has four internal storage bays supporting both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs.

Optimal thermal ventilation is critical for taking on heavy design rendering. The ConceptD 700 uses three efficient cooling fans to draw air in through the triangular-patterned front air panel and circulate it throughout the chassis.

Acer also introduced three new Predator monitors offering gamers a more immersive and expansive view of their play. The Predator CG552K features a huge 55-inch 4K OLED panel that’s Adaptive Sync and HDMI VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) compatible, making it ideal for hardcore PC and console gamers wanting a higher vantage point. The 37.5-inch monitor increases gaming immersion with a 2300R curved UWQHD+ panel and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification that makes colors pop. And the 32-inch Predator X32 gaming monitor reproduces brilliant visuals with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate, VESA Display HDR 1400 certification and 89.5% Rec. 2020, perfect for gamers who also create their own videos.

The Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in Q2 2020 for $3,599 (MSRP), the Predator X38 in April 2020 for $2,199 (MSRP) and the Predator CG552K in Q3 for $2,999 (MSRP).

