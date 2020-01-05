CES 2020: HP reveals its most powerful Spectre convertible and new ENVY 32 All-in-One By Athima Chansanchai / Writer, Windows Blog Share Share Skype

At CES 2020, HP showed off a new All-in-One and its most powerful Spectre convertible yet.

Power through photo and video projects using the HP ENVY 32 All-in-One (AiO), with up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1 TB SSD. You won’t need extra speakers while editing and playing back audio content with built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers custom tuned by Bang & Olufsen. And you’ll find easy access to ports, built-in wireless charging and a multi-device keyboard to easily switch from one device to another.

HP ENVY 32 AiO is now available at HP.com for a starting price of $1,599.99. The device can also be purchased at Best Buy, Amazon and other U.S. retailers.

Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 with latest Nvidia GeForce graphics, the HP Spectre x360 15 has the stamina of up to 17 hours of battery life.

From the 90% screen-to-body ratio to the 4K OLED 15.6-inch display with DCI-P3 with a 30% wider color gamut range, you’ll experience true-to-life images and vibrant colors like never before. You’ll also find up to three times faster wireless streaming with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. It also includes HP’s smallest IR camera at 2.2 mm and the HP Webcam Kill Switch, a dedicated mute mic button, fingerprint reader on the keyboard deck, and Express VPN and LastPass to create and consume content whenever and wherever you want, securely.

It’s expected to be available in March via HP.com for a starting price of $1,599.99. The device will also be available at Best Buy.

