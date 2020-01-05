CES 2020: Lenovo powers up new gaming devices, monitors By Athima Chansanchai / Writer, Windows Blog Share Share Skype

At CES, Lenovo continued revealing its releases with gaming laptops, an eGPU and monitors.

The new Lenovo Legion Y740S is Lenovo’s thinnest and lightest gaming laptop yet with up to eight hours of battery life [1]. It’s got up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors (coming soon) reaching more than 5 GHz and Q-Control, with which users can shift gears with a simple press of their Fn+Q keys. Jump into Performance Mode for higher frame rates, down-shift into Quiet Mode for better battery life to watch a movie or stay the course in Balance Mode for day-to-day usage. Made with long-term gaming usage in mind, enjoy the new tactile feel of the Lenovo Legion keyboards, featuring quick response time with 100% anti-ghosting, improved ergonomic key size and responsive switches designed for smoother typing and gameplay. An anti-oil and abrasion-resistant coating amps device durability compared to previous generations.

With a display up to 600 nits bright­ and VESA certified with Dolby Vision, it has a 60 Hz refresh rate so washed out images are a thing of the past. The vivid picture quality is matched with up to 32GB DDR4 of memory, 1TB PCIe SSD [2] storage capacity and a thermal design with five-point sensor array and quad fan for four times the cooling when playing graphically intensive titles. Play action-packed multiplayer online battle arena games at the perfect angle with a new flexible 180-degree hinge. It starts at $1099.99 as a configure-to-order (CTO) offering.

Players can add to the power of the Y740S with the Lenovo Legion BoostStation. It serves as the gaming hub or performance box eGPU that fits on virtually any playing surface at just under 20lbs (9.07kg). Mixed-reality features (augmented or virtual reality) are supported with applicable specifications via the eGPU. It starts at $249.99 as a standalone accessory or option to bundle a NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU.

Both are expected to be available starting in May 2020.

Stay focused on the game with the new Lenovo Legion Y25-25 Gaming Monitor with a 24.5-inch, Full HD IPS panel display built into the near-edgeless chassis. Crank up refresh rates all the way to 240Hz—more FPS means that more data flows between the GPU and monitor, helping to eliminate tearing in most multiplayer games. It comes with anti-glare panel and up to 400 nits of brightness and is TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified to reduce eye strain. Its ergonomic stand enables a myriad of comfortable playing angles including tilt, lift, pivot and swivel; the VESA mount allows for on-wall display.

It will start at $319.99 and is expected to be available in June 2020.

Curved monitors make gaming more immersive and comfortable, as the curve simulates a more natural viewing experience for your eyes, neck and head—allowing the gamer to see all the action at once.

The new 31.5-inch Lenovo G32qc Gaming Monitor has near-edgeless bezel QHD (2560 x 1440) screen resolution for clear visuals and superior picture quality. Catch every player movement with its wide viewing angle, high-screen brightness and excellent contrast ratio. It’ll start at $319.99 and is expected to be available in March 2020.

Or, choose the heavy-duty yet compact 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display on the Lenovo G27c Gaming Monitor—both monitors have a curvature of 1500R for complete game immersion. The latter is engineered to deliver virtually tear-free and stutter-free gameplay and is capable of an amazingly high refresh rate of up to 165Hz, helping to rid gaming distractions such as choppy images, streaks and motion blur. It will start at $219.99 and is expected to be available in March 2020.

While the Lenovo G32qc Gaming Monitor offers a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, both monitors give users a high-speed 4ms response time for ultimate clarity and to help eliminate ghosting. Both curved gaming monitors are TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free Certified to help protect gamers’ eyesight during those uninterrupted sessions. They’re available with adjustable stands for ergonomic positioning, as well as a VESA mount for users who prefer to affix their displays to the wall. Easy access to HDMI, DisplayPort and audio out makes for seamless connectivity to gaming rigs for a better user experience.

Find out more about these and other gaming accessories at Lenovo.

[1] With 60Whr battery and 95W power adapter. All battery life claims are approximate and based on test results using the MobileMark 2014 ver 1.5 battery life benchmark test. Actual results will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See https://bapco.com/products/mobilemark-2014/ for additional details.

[2] Actual available capacity is less and varies due to many factors, including formatting, partitioning and operating system, etc. which utilize part of this capacity. The available capacity may change with software updates.