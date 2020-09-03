Microsoft Expressive Pixels: a platform for creativity, inclusion and innovation

You’re sitting at your PC, at home, working remotely. You’ve got a partner who is doing the same.

Without requiring you to even turn around, an LED display visible to anyone near you lights up an emoji: a stop sign.

Now your household knows you’re busy for the moment, without you having to say a word.

This is one of many uses for Expressive Pixels, a Windows 10 authoring platform focused on animated visualizations now available for free in the Microsoft Store. In addition to the app, it has a common set of maker firmware source code that enables users with an LED display device to communicate using visuals or emoji.

Taken altogether, it can expand non-verbal communication, drive creative applications for developers to use via open source APIs and lower the barrier to entry for aspiring programmers, designers and researchers.

Expressive Pixels also acts as a springboard for amateur makers or more computer savvy programmers, allowing them to build new creations without having to figure out how to consume and program animations and images on small devices, by providing a library that does the animation.

No matter where you are working, learning or connecting, Expressive Pixels delivers an animated way to personalize your space and augment your presence, in the same way pictures and knickknacks do.

“We focus so much on basic day to day functions, but if you look at what makes us human, there are emotions. We want to express and connect with each other,” says Bernice You, a general manager of strategy and projects in Small, Medium & Corporate Business at Microsoft who is on the Expressive Pixels project team and also instrumental in the release of the Eyes First games in 2019, which incorporate Windows 10 Eye Control, a key accessibility feature for people with speech and mobility disabilities. “Being productive is great, but we want to be humans too. It’s quite an untouched space.”

The Expressive Pixels project incorporates years of a deep and meaningful collaboration between the Enable Group at Microsoft and people with severe speech and mobility disabilities to try to understand their perspectives, needs and problems as they pertain to communication, creative expression, identity, and human connection with a focus on augmenting traditional AAC devices with novel experiences that serve as proxies for non-verbal communication, personal and creative expression, social cues and device status.