Apple’s all-new iCloud for Windows app, now available in the Microsoft Store By Giorgio Sardo / Engineering General Manager for Microsoft 365 Developer Ecosystem at Microsoft Share Share Skype

Apple and Microsoft are making it easy for customers to access and enjoy the benefits of their iCloud account across their Windows 10 PC and Apple devices with the all-new iCloud for Windows app available today from the Microsoft Store.

You can easily access your photos, videos, mail, calendar, files and other important information from your iCloud account on the go and on your Windows 10 PC. iCloud is home to iCloud Drive, iCloud Photos, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks and more.

The new iCloud for Windows app introduces a new iCloud Drive experience for Windows 10 users powered by the same Windows technology that also powers OneDrive’s Files On-Demand feature, enabling users to be more productive offline on mobile devices and quickly share files on iOS.

With the iCloud for Windows app and iCloud Drive on your Windows 10 PC, you can:

Access your iCloud Drive files right from File Explorer, without using up space on your PC

Choose the files and folders you want to keep on your PC

Safely store all your files in iCloud Drive and access them from your iOS device, Mac and on iCloud.com

Share any file right from File Explorer and easily collaborate with others – edits will be synced across your devices

We’re excited to announce that starting today, iCloud for Windows is now available to download as an app in the Microsoft Store worldwide. For more information about the iCloud for Windows app please visit Apple Support.