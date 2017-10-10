November 22, 2017 Mobile, PC, Tablet

The UWP Community Toolkit v2.1

By Nikola Metulev

We are extremely excited to announce the latest update to the UWP Community Toolkit, version ! This update builds on top of the previous version and continues to align the toolkit closer to the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Thanks… Read more

November 21, 2017 Mobile, PC, Tablet

Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 17040 now available

By Clint Rutkas

Today, we released a new Windows 10 Preview Build of the SDK to be used in conjunction with Windows 10 Insider Preview (Build 17040 or greater). The Preview SDK Build 17040 contains bug fixes and under development changes to the API surface… Read more

November 21, 2017 Mobile, PC, Tablet

Windows Community Standup on November 29th, 2017

By Clint Rutkas

Kevin Gallo is hosting the next Windows Community Standup on November 29th, 2017 at 10:00am PST on Channel 9 with Seth Juarez! Kevin will be answering questions we didn't get to from the Windows Developer Day on October While we're going through… Read more

November 16, 2017 Mobile, PC, Tablet

Xbox analytics report update in Dev Center

By Dev Center Team

We are happy to announce that we’ve updated our Xbox analytics report with a new Xbox Live service health tab to provide visibility into Xbox Live’s service Xbox Live service health The new Xbox Live service health tab helps you… Read more

November 15, 2017 Mobile, PC, Tablet

Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 17035 now available

By Clint Rutkas

Today, we released a new Windows 10 Preview Build of the SDK to be used in conjunction with Windows 10 Insider Preview (Build 17035 or greater). The Preview SDK Build 17035 contains bug fixes and under development changes to the API surface The… Read more

November 15, 2017 Mobile, PC, Tablet

Windows 10 at Microsoft Connect(); 2017

By Kevin Gallo

Today, at Microsoft Connect(); we spoke about the work we have been doing to align the concepts and tags that can be shared between Microsoft’s XAML UI   With Windows 10 XAML and , we expose the full and unique… Read more

November 1, 2017 Mobile, PC, Tablet

Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 17025

By Clint Rutkas

Today, we released a new Windows 10 Preview Build of the SDK to be used in conjunction with Windows 10 Insider Preview (Build 17025 or greater). The Preview SDK Build 17025 contains bug fixes and under development changes to the API surface… Read more