The UWP Community Toolkit v2.1
We are extremely excited to announce the latest update to the UWP Community Toolkit, version ! This update builds on top of the previous version and continues to align the toolkit closer to the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Thanks…
Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 17040 now available
Today, we released a new Windows 10 Preview Build of the SDK to be used in conjunction with Windows 10 Insider Preview (Build 17040 or greater). The Preview SDK Build 17040 contains bug fixes and under development changes to the API surface…
Windows Community Standup on November 29th, 2017
Kevin Gallo is hosting the next Windows Community Standup on November 29th, 2017 at 10:00am PST on Channel 9 with Seth Juarez! Kevin will be answering questions we didn't get to from the Windows Developer Day on October While we're going through…
New DirectX 12 features in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update
We've come a long way since we launched DirectX 12 with Windows 10 on July 29, Since then, we've heard every bit of feedback and improved the API to enhance stability and offer more Today, developers using DirectX 12 can…
Xbox analytics report update in Dev Center
We are happy to announce that we've updated our Xbox analytics report with a new Xbox Live service health tab to provide visibility into Xbox Live's service Xbox Live service health The new Xbox Live service health tab helps you…
Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 17035 now available
Today, we released a new Windows 10 Preview Build of the SDK to be used in conjunction with Windows 10 Insider Preview (Build 17035 or greater). The Preview SDK Build 17035 contains bug fixes and under development changes to the API surface The…
Windows 10 at Microsoft Connect(); 2017
Today, at Microsoft Connect(); we spoke about the work we have been doing to align the concepts and tags that can be shared between Microsoft's XAML UI With Windows 10 XAML and , we expose the full and unique…
Ad Monetization Tips: Maximizing your App Ad revenues for the holidays using the Microsoft Ad Monetization platform
Did you know that app developers make the most money from Advertising during the holiday season than at any other time of the year? Advertisers spend huge sums promoting their brands through Digital Ad campaigns during this Are you…
Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 17025
Today, we released a new Windows 10 Preview Build of the SDK to be used in conjunction with Windows 10 Insider Preview (Build 17025 or greater). The Preview SDK Build 17025 contains bug fixes and under development changes to the API surface…